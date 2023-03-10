Investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) closed at $44.96 up 0.42% from its previous closing price of $44.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2326783 shares were traded. AEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.71.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 423.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Agnico’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.72, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEM has reached a high of $67.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.53.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEM has traded an average of 2.80M shares per day and 2.72M over the past ten days. A total of 456.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 454.93M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.10% stake in the company. Shares short for AEM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.3M with a Short Ratio of 16.88M, compared to 12.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.70% and a Short% of Float of 2.83%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEM is 1.60, from 1.10 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.46%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.72.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.45 and a low estimate of $0.39, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $1.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.12. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 17 analysts recommending between $2.81 and $1.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.42B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.44B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s year-ago sales were $949.1M, an estimated increase of 49.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.64B, an increase of 23.60% less than the figure of $49.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.72B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.56B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.82B, up 52.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.62B and the low estimate is $5.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.