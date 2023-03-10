Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $73.70, down -0.95% from its previous closing price of $74.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2155216 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $75.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.63.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AKAM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.13 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $85 from $100 previously.

On February 07, 2023, Loop Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $91.

On January 24, 2023, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $75.Guggenheim initiated its Sell rating on January 24, 2023, with a $75 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 334 shares for $74.89 per share. The transaction valued at 25,013 led to the insider holds 71,862 shares of the business.

Ahola Aaron sold 3,471 shares of AKAM for $259,492 on Mar 08. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 17,798 shares after completing the transaction at $74.76 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 333 shares for $75.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,068 and bolstered with 64,942 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $123.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 83.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 88.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AKAM traded 1.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 157.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 154.56M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.4M with a Short Ratio of 7.32M, compared to 9.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.40%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 18 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.23, while EPS last year was $1.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.33, with high estimates of $1.4 and low estimates of $1.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.31 and $5.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.27. EPS for the following year is $5.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $6 and $5.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 17 analysts expect revenue to total $904.75M. It ranges from a high estimate of $912.8M to a low estimate of $892M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $905.36M, an estimated decrease of -0.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $917.41M, an increase of 1.50% over than the figure of -$0.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $969.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $884.9M.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.58B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.46B, up 3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.74B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.85B and the low estimate is $3.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.