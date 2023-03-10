Investing in Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) closed at $9.58 down -4.96% from its previous closing price of $10.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 22849257 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.51.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on November 14, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $13 previously.

On July 14, 2022, Credit Suisse Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $23 to $17.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $18.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 07 when HAMNER R STEVEN sold 285,000 shares for $21.04 per share. The transaction valued at 5,996,400 led to the insider holds 1,961,214 shares of the business.

Aldag Edward K JR sold 615,000 shares of MPW for $13,117,950 on Mar 30. The Chairman, President & CEO now owns 3,497,206 shares after completing the transaction at $21.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $21.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MPW has traded an average of 15.22M shares per day and 18.75M over the past ten days. A total of 598.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 102.7M with a Short Ratio of 110.03M, compared to 104.06M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.17% and a Short% of Float of 24.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for MPW is 1.16, from 1.09 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.10.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.32 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.04 and $1.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $1.25, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.44 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $372.99M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $386M to a low estimate of $345.45M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $409.33M, an estimated decrease of -8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $379.27M, a decrease of -7.40% over than the figure of -$8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $402.71M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $345.52M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -0.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.