Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) is a safe bet with a significant edge

In the latest session, PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) closed at $127.40 down -2.90% from its previous closing price of $131.21. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1243615 shares were traded. PPG stock price reached its highest trading level at $132.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $126.93.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of PPG Industries Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 23, 2023, Exane BNP Paribas Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $130.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on January 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $128 to $129.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 31 when MCGARRY MICHAEL H sold 61,867 shares for $129.96 per share. The transaction valued at 8,040,427 led to the insider holds 183,645 shares of the business.

Foulkes Anne M. sold 21,757 shares of PPG for $2,791,985 on Jan 24. The Sr. VP and General Counsel now owns 10,577 shares after completing the transaction at $128.33 per share. On Apr 27, another insider, Liebert Rebecca B., who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 30,086 shares for $129.90 each. As a result, the insider received 3,908,273 and left with 24,693 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PPG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PPG has reached a high of $138.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $107.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 129.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 124.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PPG has traded an average of 1.30M shares per day and 1.48M over the past ten days. A total of 235.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 234.40M. Insiders hold about 0.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PPG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.06M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.92% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for PPG is 2.48, from 2.13 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.62%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.69. The current Payout Ratio is 55.70% for PPG, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 14, 2015 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 20 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.24 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.85, with high estimates of $2.09 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.16 and $5.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $7.78, with 24 analysts recommending between $9.02 and $5.8.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.26B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.35B to a low estimate of $4.1B. As of the current estimate, PPG Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.31B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.72B, an increase of 0.60% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.01B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.45B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.99B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.65B, up 1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $19.88B and the low estimate is $15.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.