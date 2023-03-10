Investing in Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock clocked out at $160.55, down -1.16% from its previous closing price of $162.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 588824 shares were traded. PWR stock price reached its highest trading level at $164.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $159.62.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PWR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 52.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.69.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on December 27, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $165 from $155 previously.

On September 15, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $150.

On July 15, 2022, Argus started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $150.Argus initiated its Buy rating on July 15, 2022, with a $150 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when WAYNE DONALD sold 23,214 shares for $163.68 per share. The transaction valued at 3,799,652 led to the insider holds 50,367 shares of the business.

WAYNE DONALD sold 14,476 shares of PWR for $2,357,996 on Feb 27. The EVP and General Counsel now owns 49,647 shares after completing the transaction at $162.89 per share. On Jun 22, another insider, FOSTER VINCENT D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,948 shares for $119.01 each. As a result, the insider received 1,778,896 and left with 204,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Quanta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 48.33, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PWR has reached a high of $168.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $106.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 150.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 139.73.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PWR traded 941.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 143.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 141.17M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PWR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.39M, compared to 4.48M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.06% and a Short% of Float of 3.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.21, PWR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.13%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.21%. The current Payout Ratio is 8.20% for PWR, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 29, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 09, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.66 and a low estimate of $1.55, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.8 and $6.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.32. EPS for the following year is $6.98, with 18 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $6.52.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $4.28B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.33B to a low estimate of $4.22B. As of the current estimate, Quanta Services Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.92B, an estimated increase of 9.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.21B, an increase of 6.20% less than the figure of $9.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.1B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PWR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.98B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.98B, up 30.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $18.61B and the low estimate is $17.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.