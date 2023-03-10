Is Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $9.92 in the prior trading day, Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) closed at $9.85, down -0.71%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3420053 shares were traded. AGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.81.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 23, 2022, Scotiabank Upgraded its rating to Sector Outperform which previously was Sector Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $10 to $11.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alamos’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGI has reached a high of $11.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.59.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.33M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.75M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 393.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 391.47M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.97% stake in the company. Shares short for AGI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.43M, compared to 5.7M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AGI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.08, compared to 0.14 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.79.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.09, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.34 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 9 analysts recommending between $0.46 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $233.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $235M to a low estimate of $231.4M. As of the current estimate, Alamos Gold Inc.’s year-ago sales were $203.1M, an estimated increase of 14.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $229.56M, an increase of 24.40% over than the figure of $14.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $229.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $229.56M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $828.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $813M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $821.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $823.6M, down -0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $895.26M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $964.75M and the low estimate is $836M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.