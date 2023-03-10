Is Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $18.09 in the prior trading day, Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE: REZI) closed at $17.71, down -2.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 683521 shares were traded. REZI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.70.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REZI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 38.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 17, 2021, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $33.

ROTH Capital Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on March 11, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 07 when Geldmacher Jay L bought 7,500 shares for $17.53 per share. The transaction valued at 131,475 led to the insider holds 441,879 shares of the business.

Richardson Nina sold 3,458 shares of REZI for $64,941 on Mar 03. The Director now owns 47,731 shares after completing the transaction at $18.78 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Aarnes Robert B, who serves as the President, ADI of the company, sold 71,974 shares for $18.37 each. As a result, the insider received 1,322,162 and left with 166,321 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Resideo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REZI has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.70.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 743.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 686.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 147.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 143.99M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REZI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.29M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.59M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.89% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.5, with high estimates of $0.72 and low estimates of $0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.16 and $1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.19. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.3 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $1.57B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.58B to a low estimate of $1.55B. As of the current estimate, Resideo Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.45B, an estimated increase of 7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.51B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.48B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REZI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.85B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.63B and the low estimate is $6.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.