Is this a Prime Time To acquire Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) stock

The price of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) closed at $29.14 in the last session, down -1.85% from day before closing price of $29.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 887836 shares were traded. COLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at COLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 168.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 40.62. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.84.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $38.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $27.50 to $33.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when Snyder James C JR sold 3,400 shares for $29.86 per share. The transaction valued at 101,514 led to the insider holds 36,812 shares of the business.

NOVOSEL THOMAS C sold 2,603 shares of COLD for $75,331 on Jun 03. The insider now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $28.94 per share. On May 17, another insider, NOVOSEL THOMAS C, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 5,326 shares for $25.58 each. As a result, the insider received 136,239 and left with 2,513 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COLD has reached a high of $32.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.00.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, COLD traded on average about 1.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.98M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 269.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 268.89M. Shares short for COLD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.03M with a Short Ratio of 4.04M, compared to 3.9M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 2.06%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for COLD is 0.88, which was 0.84 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.83%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.15, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $767M. It ranges from a high estimate of $809.53M to a low estimate of $733M. As of the current estimate, Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $554.15M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $708M, an increase of 0.30% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $752.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $677.28M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for COLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.09B, up 42.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35B and the low estimate is $2.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.