Is this a Prime Time To acquire MGM Resorts International (MGM) stock

After finishing at $45.18 in the prior trading day, MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) closed at $43.18, down -4.43%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5925805 shares were traded. MGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $45.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MGM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.84 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $59.

On January 06, 2023, Stifel Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $42 to $46.

Truist Upgraded its Hold to Buy on December 05, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Mckinney-James Rose sold 2,870 shares for $43.23 per share. The transaction valued at 124,070 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

McManus John sold 20,000 shares of MGM for $869,350 on Feb 17. The CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY now owns 68,175 shares after completing the transaction at $43.47 per share. On Feb 09, another insider, HORNBUCKLE WILLIAM, who serves as the CEO AND PRESIDENT of the company, sold 110,000 shares for $44.86 each. As a result, the insider received 4,934,699 and left with 172,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MGM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGM has reached a high of $46.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.04.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.12M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.4M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 383.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 306.13M. Insiders hold about 17.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MGM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 10.38M with a Short Ratio of 9.59M, compared to 10.84M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.74% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, MGM’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.01 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.09. The current Payout Ratio is 0.30% for MGM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 18, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.63 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was $0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.83 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.8 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.63. EPS for the following year is $0.98, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.19 and -$0.36.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $3.51B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.72B to a low estimate of $3.25B. As of the current estimate, MGM Resorts International’s year-ago sales were $2.85B, an estimated increase of 22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.53B, an increase of 8.20% less than the figure of $22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.25B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.34B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.13B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.37B and the low estimate is $14.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.