Is this a Prime Time To acquire Starwood Property Trust Inc. (STWD) stock

The price of Starwood Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: STWD) closed at $18.91 in the last session, down -3.77% from day before closing price of $19.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5251833 shares were traded. STWD stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.89.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STWD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.88.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on March 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 15 when Sossen Andrew Jay sold 18,155 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 383,323 led to the insider holds 275,726 shares of the business.

Sossen Andrew Jay sold 33,750 shares of STWD for $818,546 on Mar 31. The COO and General Counsel now owns 293,881 shares after completing the transaction at $24.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Starwood’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.73. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STWD has reached a high of $24.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.89, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STWD traded on average about 2.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.61M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 307.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 292.84M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.70% stake in the company. Shares short for STWD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 6.28M with a Short Ratio of 5.81M, compared to 6.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.03% and a Short% of Float of 2.13%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for STWD is 1.92, which was 1.92 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 9.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 9.27. The current Payout Ratio is 68.80% for STWD, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 02, 2014 when the company split stock in a 12402:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.52 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $1.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.53, with high estimates of $0.57 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.3 and $2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.28. EPS for the following year is $2.15, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.25 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $457.05M. It ranges from a high estimate of $469M to a low estimate of $431M. As of the current estimate, Starwood Property Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.7M, an estimated increase of 57.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $485.9M, an increase of 65.30% over than the figure of $57.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $491.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $480M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STWD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.17B, up 24.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.93B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.