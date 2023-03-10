Is this a Prime Time To acquire Unum Group (UNM) stock

After finishing at $44.00 in the prior trading day, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) closed at $42.48, down -3.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1246291 shares were traded. UNM stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.40.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UNM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 69.63 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 16, 2022, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when IGLESIAS LISA G sold 10,028 shares for $45.28 per share. The transaction valued at 454,040 led to the insider holds 53,305 shares of the business.

IGLESIAS LISA G sold 14,972 shares of UNM for $674,005 on Mar 02. The EVP, General Counsel now owns 63,333 shares after completing the transaction at $45.02 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Bhasin Puneet, who serves as the EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off. of the company, sold 10,725 shares for $41.03 each. As a result, the insider received 440,047 and left with 57,217 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Unum’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.00. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNM has reached a high of $46.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.29.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.46M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.84M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 198.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 195.46M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UNM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.19M with a Short Ratio of 2.89M, compared to 3.55M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.12% and a Short% of Float of 2.76%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, UNM’s forward annual dividend rate was 1.14, compared to 1.32 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.97. The current Payout Ratio is 19.20% for UNM, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 1997 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 13 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.52, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.61, with high estimates of $1.71 and low estimates of $1.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.7 and $6.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.43. EPS for the following year is $6.81, with 13 analysts recommending between $7.05 and $6.6.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $3.04B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.07B to a low estimate of $3.01B. As of the current estimate, Unum Group’s year-ago sales were $2.98B, an estimated increase of 2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.03B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.99B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13B and the low estimate is $12.51B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.