It’s a good day to be an Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) shareholder

In the latest session, Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) closed at $160.41 down -2.03% from its previous closing price of $163.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 688532 shares were traded. EXR stock price reached its highest trading level at $165.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $160.33.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Extra Space Storage Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 230.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 52.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2023, Truist Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $175 to $160.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on January 09, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $170.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 08 when Herrington Matthew T sold 650 shares for $165.75 per share. The transaction valued at 107,738 led to the insider holds 6,405 shares of the business.

McNeal Gwyn Goodson sold 1,500 shares of EXR for $246,000 on Mar 02. The EVP/Chief Legal Officer now owns 32,290 shares after completing the transaction at $164.00 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Sondhi Samrat, who serves as the Executive VP and CMO of the company, sold 6,290 shares for $161.88 each. As a result, the insider received 1,018,225 and left with 82,653 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Extra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EXR has reached a high of $222.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $139.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 156.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 170.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EXR has traded an average of 1.03M shares per day and 1.19M over the past ten days. A total of 133.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.88M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EXR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.79M with a Short Ratio of 4.49M, compared to 4.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.83% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EXR is 6.48, from 3.70 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.62%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.45 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.55 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.49 and low estimates of $1.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.16 and $6.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.09. EPS for the following year is $6.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.76 and $5.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $426.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $438.5M to a low estimate of $400.53M. As of the current estimate, Extra Space Storage Inc.’s year-ago sales were $364.54M, an estimated increase of 17.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $433.25M, an increase of 14.10% less than the figure of $17.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $447.65M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $412.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EXR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.6B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.34B, up 19.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.85B and the low estimate is $1.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.