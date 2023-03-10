It’s a good day to be an Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) shareholder

In the latest session, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) closed at $213.21 down -1.43% from its previous closing price of $216.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1622081 shares were traded. NSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $216.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $212.22.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Norfolk Southern Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 106.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 43.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 26, 2023, Deutsche Bank Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $273 to $266.

Wells Fargo Downgraded its Overweight to Equal Weight on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $285 to $245.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Shaw Alan H. sold 2,000 shares for $224.16 per share. The transaction valued at 448,320 led to the insider holds 32,776 shares of the business.

Squires James A sold 21,272 shares of NSC for $5,227,765 on Dec 08. The Director now owns 1,001 shares after completing the transaction at $245.76 per share. On Dec 01, another insider, Shaw Alan H., who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $258.35 each. As a result, the insider received 516,700 and left with 30,158 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Norfolk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.36, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.92. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSC has reached a high of $291.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $203.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 241.58, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 238.20.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NSC has traded an average of 1.50M shares per day and 1.64M over the past ten days. A total of 230.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 227.46M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.80% stake in the company. Shares short for NSC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.58M with a Short Ratio of 2.18M, compared to 2.53M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 1.13%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NSC is 5.40, from 3.81 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.77. The current Payout Ratio is 35.60% for NSC, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 20, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 09, 1997 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 24 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.55 and a low estimate of $2.99, while EPS last year was $2.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.53, with high estimates of $3.8 and low estimates of $3.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.61 and $12.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.76. EPS for the following year is $14.94, with 27 analysts recommending between $15.95 and $13.69.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 18 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.11B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.23B to a low estimate of $2.95B. As of the current estimate, Norfolk Southern Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.92B, an estimated increase of 6.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, a decrease of -1.70% less than the figure of $6.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.32B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.04B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.74B, down -0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.75B and the low estimate is $12.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.