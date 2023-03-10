It’s a good day to be an Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s stock clocked out at $184.42, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $188.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2592829 shares were traded. PANW stock price reached its highest trading level at $189.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $184.26.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PANW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.52 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on February 22, 2023, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $210 from $170 previously.

On February 22, 2023, Wedbush reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $200 to $210.

UBS reiterated its Neutral rating for the stock on February 22, 2023, while the target price for the stock was revised from $155 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Arora Nikesh sold 6,651 shares for $191.74 per share. The transaction valued at 1,275,263 led to the insider holds 1,228,472 shares of the business.

Golechha Dipak sold 2,000 shares of PANW for $380,300 on Mar 03. The EVP, Chief Financial Officer now owns 75,607 shares after completing the transaction at $190.15 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, ZUK NIR, who serves as the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 36,000 shares for $187.20 each. As a result, the insider received 6,739,328 and left with 1,774,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Palo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2395.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 39.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 78.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 76.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PANW has reached a high of $213.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $132.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 159.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 165.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PANW traded 4.55M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.06M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 302.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 297.72M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PANW as of Jan 30, 2023 were 19.23M with a Short Ratio of 19.29M, compared to 20.22M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 36 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.85 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.78, with high estimates of $0.93 and low estimates of $0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $3.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.42. EPS for the following year is $4.04, with 41 analysts recommending between $4.9 and $3.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 34 analysts expect revenue to total $1.65B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.32B, an estimated increase of 25.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 34 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.74B, an increase of 25.30% over than the figure of $25.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.78B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.72B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PANW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.85B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.5B, up 25.20% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.71B and the low estimate is $8.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.