It’s a good day to be an SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) shareholder

In the latest session, SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) closed at $2.21 down -14.84% from its previous closing price of $2.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3850 from its previous closing price. On the day, 13125028 shares were traded. SOUN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SoundHound AI Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 01, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $3.

On June 28, 2022, Wedbush started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Wedbush initiated its Outperform rating on June 28, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 22 when STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 4,152 shares for $3.79 per share. The transaction valued at 15,736 led to the insider holds 1,041,228 shares of the business.

STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY sold 10,000 shares of SOUN for $44,750 on Feb 07. The Chief Technology Officer now owns 1,045,380 shares after completing the transaction at $4.47 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 15,000 shares for $3.77 each. As a result, the insider received 56,600 and left with 1,055,380 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SOUN has reached a high of $18.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3550, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.9327.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SOUN has traded an average of 11.55M shares per day and 15.77M over the past ten days. A total of 197.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 158.24M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SOUN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.99M with a Short Ratio of 14.30M, compared to 3.06M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.82 and -$2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.39. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.18 and -$0.42.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $46.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.2M and the low estimate is $45.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 51.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.