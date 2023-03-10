It’s a good day to be an Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) shareholder

In the latest session, Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) closed at $132.28 down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $132.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4899543 shares were traded. VLO stock price reached its highest trading level at $138.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.13.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Valero Energy Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on March 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $176.

On January 17, 2023, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $135 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Simmons Gary K. sold 1,750 shares for $135.16 per share. The transaction valued at 236,521 led to the insider holds 165,299 shares of the business.

Gorder Joseph W sold 37,567 shares of VLO for $4,770,919 on Oct 28. The COB & CEO now owns 569,786 shares after completing the transaction at $127.00 per share. On May 27, another insider, Riggs R. Lane, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 17,767 shares for $131.53 each. As a result, the insider received 2,336,933 and left with 254,905 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Valero’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VLO has reached a high of $150.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $83.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 134.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VLO has traded an average of 3.74M shares per day and 3.82M over the past ten days. A total of 380.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 368.41M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.50% stake in the company. Shares short for VLO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 9.90M, compared to 11.86M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.26%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for VLO is 4.08, from 3.92 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.95%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.61. The current Payout Ratio is 13.50% for VLO, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 01, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1094:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.1 and a low estimate of $5.25, while EPS last year was $2.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.77, with high estimates of $8.92 and low estimates of $4.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $29.77 and $18.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $23.55. EPS for the following year is $16.52, with 14 analysts recommending between $19.9 and $12.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $34.31B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $36.52B to a low estimate of $30.98B. As of the current estimate, Valero Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $38.54B, an estimated decrease of -11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.86B, a decrease of -24.80% less than the figure of -$11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.42B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.61B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VLO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $161.65B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.92B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $176.38B, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $137.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $141.31B and the low estimate is $132.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.