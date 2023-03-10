It’s an appealing income play to consider Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

The price of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE: CCI) closed at $127.86 in the last session, down -1.68% from day before closing price of $130.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1901257 shares were traded. CCI stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.31.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CCI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 12, 2023, Barclays Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $153 to $152.

Jefferies Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 30, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $191 to $200.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 when Stephens Kevin A bought 2,000 shares for $123.50 per share. The transaction valued at 247,000 led to the insider holds 12,703 shares of the business.

Thornton Matthew III bought 1,215 shares of CCI for $150,398 on Oct 21. The Director now owns 5,761 shares after completing the transaction at $123.78 per share. On Jul 22, another insider, Stephens Kevin A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 699 shares for $173.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 121,344 and bolstered with 10,703 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Crown’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 33.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCI has reached a high of $199.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $121.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 153.87.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CCI traded on average about 2.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 433.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 430.78M. Insiders hold about 0.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.54M with a Short Ratio of 3.93M, compared to 3.75M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 0.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CCI is 6.26, which was 5.06 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.29.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 12 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.91 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.99 and a low estimate of $0.81, while EPS last year was $0.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.1, with high estimates of $1.2 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.87 and $3.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.79. EPS for the following year is $3.58, with 13 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.28.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.76B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.8B to a low estimate of $1.72B. As of the current estimate, Crown Castle Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.74B, an estimated increase of 0.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.9B, an increase of 9.80% over than the figure of $0.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.93B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.87B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.99B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.15B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.43B and the low estimate is $6.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.