It’s an appealing income play to consider First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

After finishing at $5.94 in the prior trading day, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) closed at $6.03, up 1.52%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5595436 shares were traded. AG stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.09 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AG by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AG has reached a high of $14.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.99.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.17M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 272.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 267.88M. Insiders hold about 2.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.71% stake in the company. Shares short for AG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.92M with a Short Ratio of 10.47M, compared to 13.75M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.08 and -$0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.23.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $156M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $164M to a low estimate of $148M. As of the current estimate, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s year-ago sales were $204.9M, an estimated decrease of -23.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $640M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $619.01M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $630.75M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $584.12M, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $666.88M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $699M and the low estimate is $639.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.