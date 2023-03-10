It’s an appealing income play to consider Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

The price of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) closed at $44.18 in the last session, down -2.45% from day before closing price of $45.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 626939 shares were traded. RRR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $44.18.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at RRR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.75. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 68.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 67.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on January 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $45 from $46 previously.

On November 21, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $52.

On September 22, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $50.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 22, 2022, with a $50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 15 when Finch Robert A sold 22,663 shares for $39.41 per share. The transaction valued at 893,149 led to the insider holds 111,214 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Red’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 58.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RRR has reached a high of $49.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $30.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.23.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, RRR traded on average about 398.43K shares per day over the past 3-months and 455.43k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 57.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.00% stake in the company. Shares short for RRR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.18M with a Short Ratio of 2.04M, compared to 1.99M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.76% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for RRR is 1.00, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.44, while EPS last year was $0.45. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.49, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.68 and $1.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.16. EPS for the following year is $2.27, with 9 analysts recommending between $3.5 and $1.68.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $410.82M. It ranges from a high estimate of $419.19M to a low estimate of $399M. As of the current estimate, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $401.64M, an estimated increase of 2.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $415.47M, a decrease of -1.60% less than the figure of $2.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $424.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $405M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RRR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.93B and the low estimate is $1.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.