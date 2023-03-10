It’s an appealing income play to consider Suzano S.A. (SUZ)

The price of Suzano S.A. (NYSE: SUZ) closed at $8.99 in the last session, down -2.81% from day before closing price of $9.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 987477 shares were traded. SUZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.96.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SUZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Suzano’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SUZ has reached a high of $12.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.19, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SUZ traded on average about 1.65M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.31B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.31B. Shares short for SUZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.82M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for SUZ is 0.48, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.36%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.7 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.7. EPS for the following year is $1.76, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.76 and $1.76.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.24B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.24B and the low estimate is $9.24B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.