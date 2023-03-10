It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) stock

The closing price of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) was $13.96 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $14.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 797140 shares were traded. GTES stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.95.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of GTES’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.78.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 11, 2022, Evercore ISI Downgraded its rating to In-line which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.50.

RBC Capital Mkts Downgraded its Outperform to Sector Perform on June 01, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 30 when Neely Wilson S bought 3,000 shares for $10.84 per share. The transaction valued at 32,505 led to the insider holds 37,103 shares of the business.

Blackstone Inc sold 13,750,000 shares of GTES for $208,175,000 on Mar 30. The 10% Owner now owns 268,295 shares after completing the transaction at $15.14 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 13,750,000 shares for $15.14 each. As a result, the insider received 208,175,000 and left with 268,295 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gates’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GTES has reached a high of $16.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.76.

Shares Statistics:

GTES traded an average of 724.05K shares per day over the past three months and 754.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 282.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.58M. Shares short for GTES as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.13M, compared to 1.56M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.71% and a Short% of Float of 1.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.34 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.27 and $1.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.16. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.11.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $923.11M to a low estimate of $869M. As of the current estimate, Gates Industrial Corporation plc’s year-ago sales were $893.4M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $912.58M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $944.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $850.6M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GTES’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.55B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.82B and the low estimate is $3.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.