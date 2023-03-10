It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Newmont Corporation (NEM) stock

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) closed the day trading at $41.74 down -1.00% from the previous closing price of $42.16. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5179727 shares were traded. NEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NEM, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 14, 2023, UBS Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $59 to $53.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on February 13, 2023, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $60.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Palmer Thomas Ronald sold 11,000 shares for $44.25 per share. The transaction valued at 486,750 led to the insider holds 322,039 shares of the business.

Atkinson Robert D sold 3,000 shares of NEM for $132,750 on Mar 01. The EVP & COO now owns 87,751 shares after completing the transaction at $44.25 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Palmer Thomas Ronald, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 11,000 shares for $52.75 each. As a result, the insider received 580,250 and left with 188,949 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NEM has reached a high of $86.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 49.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NEM traded about 6.97M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NEM traded about 7.16M shares per day. A total of 797.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 792.44M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NEM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.05M with a Short Ratio of 9.09M, compared to 11.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.86%.

Dividends & Splits

NEM’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.60, up from 1.75 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.15%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.74 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.96, with 12 analysts recommending between $4.51 and $2.11.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $4.36B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.36B to a low estimate of $4.36B. As of the current estimate, Newmont Corporation’s year-ago sales were $4.52B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $16.29B, down -2.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.63B and the low estimate is $15.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.