It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With TC Energy Corporation (TRP) stock

The closing price of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) was $39.59 for the day, down -2.27% from the previous closing price of $40.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1486608 shares were traded. TRP stock price reached its highest trading level at $40.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.53.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TRP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.59.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, TC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.55, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 90.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRP has reached a high of $59.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.63.

Shares Statistics:

TRP traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.02B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.01B. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.20% stake in the company. Shares short for TRP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 33.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.17M, compared to 15.77M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.24, TRP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.79. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 8.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.19. The current Payout Ratio is 713.30% for TRP, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 12, 1984 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.89 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $0.88 and low estimates of $0.8.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.26 and $3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.2. EPS for the following year is $3.18, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.29 and $2.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.82B to a low estimate of $2.69B. As of the current estimate, TC Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.69B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.83B, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.69B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.04B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.37B and the low estimate is $11.16B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.