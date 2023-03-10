It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) stock

The closing price of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) was $11.28 for the day, down -2.42% from the previous closing price of $11.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5743096 shares were traded. GT stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.25.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Deutsche Bank Downgraded its Buy to Hold on July 18, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $19 to $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GT has reached a high of $15.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.74.

Shares Statistics:

GT traded an average of 4.08M shares per day over the past three months and 3.41M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 284.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.66M. Insiders hold about 0.44% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 12.64M with a Short Ratio of 14.21M, compared to 13.46M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.47% and a Short% of Float of 5.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 01, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 30, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 04, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.21. EPS for the following year is $1.89, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.23 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.17B to a low estimate of $5.14B. As of the current estimate, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s year-ago sales were $4.91B, an estimated increase of 5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.34B, an increase of 2.50% less than the figure of $5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.38B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.3B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.41B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.8B, up 3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.22B and the low estimate is $20.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.