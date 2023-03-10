Kennametal Inc. (KMT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) was $28.53 for the day, down -2.76% from the previous closing price of $29.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 963251 shares were traded. KMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.50.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KMT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 29.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2832.32. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.54 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.48.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on July 08, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $19 from $27 previously.

On April 06, 2022, Loop Capital Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $41 to $29.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Neutral to Underweight on March 28, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $37 to $31.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when Witt John Wayne sold 730 shares for $29.00 per share. The transaction valued at 21,170 led to the insider holds 800 shares of the business.

Witt John Wayne sold 700 shares of KMT for $17,850 on Dec 08. The Vice President now owns 1,530 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On May 04, another insider, LAMBERT WILLIAM M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 36,698 shares for $26.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 962,475 and bolstered with 52,360 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kennametal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KMT has reached a high of $31.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.45.

Shares Statistics:

KMT traded an average of 587.14K shares per day over the past three months and 617.16k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 80.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.88M. Shares short for KMT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.53M, compared to 3.93M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.42% and a Short% of Float of 8.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, KMT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.73%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.50. The current Payout Ratio is 51.70% for KMT, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 12, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.5 and $1.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.43. EPS for the following year is $1.7, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.89 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $540.8M to a low estimate of $492.63M. As of the current estimate, Kennametal Inc.’s year-ago sales were $512.26M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $548.81M, an increase of 3.50% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $572.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $516.25M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.01B, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.2B and the low estimate is $2.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.