OBSV (ObsEva SA) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, ObsEva SA’s stock clocked out at $0.15, down -15.75% from its previous closing price of $0.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0282 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9520984 shares were traded. OBSV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OBSV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 03, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On April 26, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on April 26, 2022, with a $12 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Loumaye Ernest bought 4,000,000 shares for $0.11 per share. The transaction valued at 440,000 led to the insider holds 6,000,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OBSV now has a Market Capitalization of 11.03M and an Enterprise Value of 10.61M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OBSV is 0.68, which has changed by -84.16% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -5.05% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OBSV has reached a high of $2.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1794, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5440.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OBSV traded 7.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 41.14M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 104.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.92M. Insiders hold about 2.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.30% stake in the company. Shares short for OBSV as of Feb 14, 2023 were 476.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.48M, compared to 1.05M on Jan 12, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OBSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.6M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.11M, down -57.20% from the average estimate.