REGN (Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $745.20 in the prior trading day, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) closed at $743.75, down -0.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599990 shares were traded. REGN stock price reached its highest trading level at $755.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $738.78.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of REGN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on January 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $875 from $775 previously.

On January 20, 2023, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $850.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when McCourt Marion sold 1,100 shares for $759.89 per share. The transaction valued at 835,879 led to the insider holds 20,803 shares of the business.

RYAN ARTHUR F sold 100 shares of REGN for $76,250 on Mar 01. The Director now owns 19,147 shares after completing the transaction at $762.50 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, McCourt Marion, who serves as the EVP Commercial of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $769.04 each. As a result, the insider received 769,040 and left with 22,079 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Regeneron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REGN has reached a high of $800.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $538.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 741.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 687.51.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 624.04K shares per day over the past 3-months and 577.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 106.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 104.32M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for REGN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.29% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.47 and a low estimate of $7.76, while EPS last year was $11.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $10.74, with high estimates of $12.3 and low estimates of $8.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $49.6 and $33.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $41.94. EPS for the following year is $45.05, with 21 analysts recommending between $56.78 and $31.3.

Revenue Estimates

17 analysts predict $3B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.22B to a low estimate of $2.75B. As of the current estimate, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.97B, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.11B, an increase of 8.90% over than the figure of $1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.94B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.55B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 3.40% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.99B and the low estimate is $11.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.