Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) closed the day trading at $68.25 down -5.47% from the previous closing price of $72.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4240365 shares were traded. RCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.90.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RCL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on February 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $78 from $40 previously.

On January 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $50.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Underweight on December 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $106 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when Sorensen Vagn O sold 6,000 shares for $74.36 per share. The transaction valued at 446,149 led to the insider holds 29,265 shares of the business.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander sold 13,600 shares of RCL for $791,421 on Dec 13. The Director now owns 21,064,632 shares after completing the transaction at $58.19 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 78,927 shares for $57.00 each. As a result, the insider received 4,498,973 and left with 21,078,232 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCL has reached a high of $87.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 65.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.10.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RCL traded about 3.69M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RCL traded about 2.73M shares per day. A total of 255.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.97M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RCL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.64M with a Short Ratio of 20.86M, compared to 21.18M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.70% and a Short% of Float of 10.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.73 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.64 and a low estimate of -$0.93, while EPS last year was -$4.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.18 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.5 and $1.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.3. EPS for the following year is $6.07, with 15 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $4.68.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.75B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.91B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $1.06B, an estimated increase of 159.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.24B, an increase of 48.50% less than the figure of $159.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.09B.

A total of 18 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.49B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.84B, up 45.90% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.71B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.32B and the low estimate is $13.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.