The name BlackRock Inc. (BLK) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK) closed at $651.28 down -3.42% from its previous closing price of $674.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$23.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 787074 shares were traded. BLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $675.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $650.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of BlackRock Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.02 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 67.36. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $820.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $540.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on October 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $700 to $585.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 when Kushel J. Richard sold 575 shares for $689.06 per share. The transaction valued at 396,208 led to the insider holds 4,670 shares of the business.

Comerchero Marc D. sold 650 shares of BLK for $473,631 on Feb 09. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 3,055 shares after completing the transaction at $728.66 per share. On Feb 07, another insider, Kushel J. Richard, who serves as the Senior Managing Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $742.31 each. As a result, the insider received 742,310 and left with 74,307 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, BlackRock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BLK has reached a high of $788.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $503.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 724.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 671.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BLK has traded an average of 682.05K shares per day and 604.01k over the past ten days. A total of 150.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 148.63M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BLK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.51M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 3.09M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 1.70%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BLK is 20.00, from 15.02 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.79%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42. The current Payout Ratio is 56.90% for BLK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 04, 2007 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $7.95 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $9.03 and a low estimate of $7.3, while EPS last year was $9.52. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $8.36, with high estimates of $9.44 and low estimates of $7.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $37.94 and $31.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $34.91. EPS for the following year is $39.85, with 16 analysts recommending between $42.23 and $36.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $4.22B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $4.38B to a low estimate of $3.72B. As of the current estimate, BlackRock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.7B, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.38B, a decrease of -3.30% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.62B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.85B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BLK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $18.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $18.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.87B, up 0.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.96B and the low estimate is $17.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.