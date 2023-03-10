The name Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s stock clocked out at $2.68, down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $2.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1635665 shares were traded. UGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of UGP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 34.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultrapar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UGP has reached a high of $3.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5054, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5244.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that UGP traded 1.51M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.65M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.10B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 751.92M. Insiders hold about 26.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UGP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.81M with a Short Ratio of 1.49M, compared to 1.44M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.44, UGP has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.13. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 16.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.02%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.37. The current Payout Ratio is 184.10% for UGP, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 23, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 24, 2019 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.19 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.19. EPS for the following year is $0.25, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $7.84B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.84B to a low estimate of $7.84B. As of the current estimate, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s year-ago sales were $4.54B, an estimated increase of 72.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.64B, an increase of 27.20% less than the figure of $72.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.64B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.8B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.8B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.34B, up 51.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $30.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $31.37B and the low estimate is $29.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.