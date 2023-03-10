There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Baxter International Inc. (BAX) can be one of them

The closing price of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE: BAX) was $38.99 for the day, down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $39.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4224732 shares were traded. BAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $38.98.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BAX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 03, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $66 to $55.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Kunzler Jacqueline sold 3,813 shares for $40.50 per share. The transaction valued at 154,426 led to the insider holds 16,725 shares of the business.

Mason Jeanne K sold 59,477 shares of BAX for $2,658,622 on Jan 17. The SVP, Human Resources now owns 126,231 shares after completing the transaction at $44.70 per share. On Apr 05, another insider, STROUCKEN ALBERT P L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 4,020 shares for $76.02 each. As a result, the insider received 305,612 and left with 34,127 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BAX has reached a high of $81.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.82.

Shares Statistics:

BAX traded an average of 6.10M shares per day over the past three months and 5.29M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 507.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 503.13M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BAX as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.86M with a Short Ratio of 3.70M, compared to 7.41M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.96% and a Short% of Float of 1.09%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.98, BAX has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.48%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.24.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.67 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.48, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.29. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 14 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $3.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.67B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of the current estimate, Baxter International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.71B, an estimated decrease of -2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.73B, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.67B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BAX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.11B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.49B and the low estimate is $15.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.