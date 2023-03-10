There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (BNL) can be one of them

Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) closed the day trading at $17.29 down -0.69% from the previous closing price of $17.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 599407 shares were traded. BNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.25.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 147.51 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Truist on August 24, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $27 from $25 previously.

On June 17, 2021, Goldman Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $26.

JP Morgan Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 15, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Pickney Roderick sold 8,404 shares for $17.85 per share. The transaction valued at 150,000 led to the insider holds 58,008 shares of the business.

COKE MICHAEL A bought 10,000 shares of BNL for $179,200 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 18,563 shares after completing the transaction at $17.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Broadstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.18, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 26.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNL has reached a high of $22.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.63.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNL traded about 900.16K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNL traded about 879.77k shares per day. A total of 173.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 160.76M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for BNL as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.05M with a Short Ratio of 3.07M, compared to 3.69M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

BNL’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.10, up from 0.57 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 6.27%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.17 and a low estimate of $0.17, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.16, with high estimates of $0.16 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.62, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.63 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $106.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $108M to a low estimate of $104.9M. As of the current estimate, Broadstone Net Lease Inc.’s year-ago sales were $92.64M, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.4M, an increase of 16.60% over than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $109.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $109.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $403M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $398.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $400.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $382.88M, up 4.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $444.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $457M and the low estimate is $422.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.