There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Cameco Corporation (CCJ) can be one of them

Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) closed the day trading at $26.30 up 0.57% from the previous closing price of $26.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6422862 shares were traded. CCJ stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.75.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CCJ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 94.42. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on November 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $32.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cameco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 158.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCJ has reached a high of $32.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.95.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CCJ traded about 4.48M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CCJ traded about 3.95M shares per day. A total of 432.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 431.79M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CCJ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 13.92M with a Short Ratio of 15.42M, compared to 17.22M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

CCJ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.09, up from 0.08 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.75. The current Payout Ratio is 72.10% for CCJ, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 14, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 22, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.15, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.12 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.69. EPS for the following year is $0.95, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.62 and $0.56.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $365.05M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $365.05M to a low estimate of $365.05M. As of the current estimate, Cameco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $298.54M, an estimated increase of 22.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.48M, a decrease of -10.50% less than the figure of $22.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.48M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.48M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCJ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.69B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.84B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94B and the low estimate is $1.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.