There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) can be one of them

The closing price of Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) was $19.55 for the day, down -3.98% from the previous closing price of $20.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 720909 shares were traded. FLNC stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.47.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FLNC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

Goldman Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $23 to $9.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Boll Rebecca sold 71,158 shares for $19.62 per share. The transaction valued at 1,396,319 led to the insider holds 30,395 shares of the business.

Boll Rebecca sold 19,706 shares of FLNC for $378,958 on Mar 02. The SVP & Chief Product Officer now owns 101,553 shares after completing the transaction at $19.23 per share. On Sep 14, another insider, Fehr Dennis, who serves as the SVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 15,576 shares for $18.64 each. As a result, the insider received 290,405 and left with 30,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FLNC has reached a high of $26.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.84.

Shares Statistics:

FLNC traded an average of 1.30M shares per day over the past three months and 723.66k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 115.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.64M. Insiders hold about 66.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FLNC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 7.3M with a Short Ratio of 6.11M, compared to 6.33M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.29% and a Short% of Float of 18.75%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.45 and -$1.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.89. EPS for the following year is $0.07, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.49 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $355M to a low estimate of $294.18M. As of the current estimate, Fluence Energy Inc.’s year-ago sales were $342.72M, an estimated decrease of -5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $495.71M, an increase of 107.40% over than the figure of -$5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $556.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $337.44M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FLNC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.72B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $441.98M, up 263.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.78B and the low estimate is $1.96B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.