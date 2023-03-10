There is a good chance Barclays PLC (BCS) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $8.06 in the prior trading day, Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) closed at $7.77, down -3.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5379484 shares were traded. BCS stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.76.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BCS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.82.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barclays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCS has reached a high of $9.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.87.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.44M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.06M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 4.00B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.93B. Insiders hold about 12.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.50% stake in the company. Shares short for BCS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.20M, compared to 8.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, BCS’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.01, compared to 0.56 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.41%. The current Payout Ratio is 20.47% for BCS, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 10, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 18, 2014 when the company split stock in a 74:73 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.