There is a good chance Catalent Inc. (CTLT) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Catalent Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) closed at $69.94 in the last session, up 0.21% from day before closing price of $69.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2371887 shares were traded. CTLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $69.41.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CTLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.86.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on November 02, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $60.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 23 when Hopson Ricky sold 643 shares for $49.36 per share. The transaction valued at 31,738 led to the insider holds 16,452 shares of the business.

Boerman Manja sold 780 shares of CTLT for $40,326 on Dec 05. The Pres. BioModalities Division now owns 15,860 shares after completing the transaction at $51.70 per share. On Oct 31, another insider, Grippo Michael J, who serves as the SVP, Strategy & Corp. Dev. of the company, sold 2,451 shares for $65.83 each. As a result, the insider received 161,349 and left with 17,792 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Catalent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTLT has reached a high of $115.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CTLT traded on average about 2.51M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.45M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 181.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 179.31M. Shares short for CTLT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.98M with a Short Ratio of 5.24M, compared to 5.07M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.32% and a Short% of Float of 3.72%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 13 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $1.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.43, with high estimates of $1.64 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.75 and $2.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.18. EPS for the following year is $3.57, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.37 and $3.

Revenue Estimates

According to 11 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.15B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.21B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Catalent Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.27B, an estimated decrease of -9.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.39B, an increase of 5.90% over than the figure of -$9.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.32B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.83B, down -2.60% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.31B and the low estimate is $4.81B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.