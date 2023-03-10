There is a good chance JD.com Inc. (JD) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $46.98 in the prior trading day, JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) closed at $41.68, down -11.28%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 37220934 shares were traded. JD stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.31.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $58 from $40 previously.

On March 14, 2022, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Overweight and also lowered its target price recommendation from $100 to $35.

On January 11, 2022, Atlantic Equities started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $100.Atlantic Equities initiated its Overweight rating on January 11, 2022, with a $100 target price.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, JD.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 227.76, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JD has reached a high of $68.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 55.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 55.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 7.72M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.53M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.56B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 6.18% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for JD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 13.2M with a Short Ratio of 13.26M, compared to 17.58M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 19 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.76 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.62 and $2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.43. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 31 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

22 analysts predict $43.62B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $44.02B to a low estimate of $42.95B. As of the current estimate, JD.com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $38.34B, an estimated increase of 13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.67B, an increase of 13.10% less than the figure of $13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $38.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $36.59B.

A total of 38 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $154.59B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $150.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $154.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $132.22B, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 38 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $176.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $184.75B and the low estimate is $170.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.