There Is Still Room For Foot Locker Inc. (FL) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE: FL) was $44.06 for the day, down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $44.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3140111 shares were traded. FL stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $55.

On February 01, 2023, Credit Suisse Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $38 to $62.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on August 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $24 to $36.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when Cipriano Giovanna sold 25,554 shares for $45.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,149,930 led to the insider holds 28,791 shares of the business.

Maurer John A sold 2,000 shares of FL for $90,140 on Feb 01. The VP, Treasurer now owns 21,221 shares after completing the transaction at $45.07 per share. On Jan 26, another insider, Maurer John A, who serves as the VP, Treasurer of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.01 each. As a result, the insider received 147,035 and left with 23,221 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Foot’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FL has reached a high of $47.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.74, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.77.

Shares Statistics:

FL traded an average of 2.06M shares per day over the past three months and 1.89M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 93.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 91.65M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.10% stake in the company. Shares short for FL as of Jan 12, 2023 were 8.61M with a Short Ratio of 8.88M, compared to 7.92M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 12.58%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.70, FL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.53%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.20. The current Payout Ratio is 31.50% for FL, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 1990 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 19 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.62 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.2, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.56 and $4.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.48. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 20 analysts recommending between $5.38 and $2.75.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.19B to a low estimate of $2.1B. As of the current estimate, Foot Locker Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.34B, an estimated decrease of -8.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.04B, a decrease of -6.20% over than the figure of -$8.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.93B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.96B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.7B and the low estimate is $7.65B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.