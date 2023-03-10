There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD).

In the latest session, Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) closed at $15.57 down -0.32% from its previous closing price of $15.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 14827130 shares were traded. GOLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Barrick Gold Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 12, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $18.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Barrick’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 65.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GOLD has reached a high of $25.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.97. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GOLD has traded an average of 17.93M shares per day and 15.78M over the past ten days. A total of 1.76B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.76B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GOLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 26.24M with a Short Ratio of 48.85M, compared to 33.72M on Dec 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GOLD is 0.40, from 0.33 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.97%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.50. The current Payout Ratio is 271.60% for GOLD, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 28, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 01, 1993 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.84 and $0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.76. EPS for the following year is $0.87, with 25 analysts recommending between $1.38 and $0.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.7B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.89B to a low estimate of $2.31B. As of the current estimate, Barrick Gold Corporation’s year-ago sales were $3.31B, an estimated decrease of -18.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.85B, a decrease of -0.30% over than the figure of -$18.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.06B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.54B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GOLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.17B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.98B, down -8.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.05B and the low estimate is $9.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.