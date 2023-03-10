There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Emerson Electric Co. (EMR).

As of close of business last night, Emerson Electric Co.’s stock clocked out at $83.44, down -2.55% from its previous closing price of $85.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2802219 shares were traded. EMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $86.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $83.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 20.57 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 41.67. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, UBS on March 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $97 from $100 previously.

UBS Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on January 04, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $118 to $100.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Karsanbhai Surendralal Lanca sold 4,603 shares for $95.86 per share. The transaction valued at 441,244 led to the insider holds 99,591 shares of the business.

DELLAQUILA FRANK J sold 83,073 shares of EMR for $7,565,657 on Nov 08. The Senior Exec. VP and CFO now owns 271,785 shares after completing the transaction at $91.07 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, Bosco Sara Yang, who serves as the Sr. VP, Secy and Gen. Counsel of the company, sold 10,977 shares for $91.13 each. As a result, the insider received 1,000,334 and left with 118,205 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Emerson’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.63, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMR has reached a high of $100.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $72.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 89.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.80.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EMR traded 3.65M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.34M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 583.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 565.69M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EMR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 6.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.51M, compared to 8.26M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.01, EMR has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.08. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.65. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for EMR, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 15, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.