There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Gold Fields Limited (GFI).

As of close of business last night, Gold Fields Limited’s stock clocked out at $9.14, up 0.11% from its previous closing price of $9.13. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5068729 shares were traded. GFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.23 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GFI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 10.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

BMO Capital Markets Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on March 17, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $15.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Gold’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.57. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GFI has reached a high of $16.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GFI traded 5.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 5.76M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 890.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 858.32M. Shares short for GFI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.36M, compared to 4.61M on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.33, GFI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.41. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.14. The current Payout Ratio is 40.60% for GFI, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 14, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Feb 20, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1161:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.