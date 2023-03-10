There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Service Properties Trust (SVC).

In the latest session, Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) closed at $10.54 down -6.39% from its previous closing price of $11.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.72 from its previous closing price. On the day, 933505 shares were traded. SVC stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.48.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Service Properties Trust’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 44.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.38. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.50.

On February 28, 2022, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $15 to $13.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares for $5.94 per share. The transaction valued at 17,820 led to the insider holds 38,341 shares of the business.

Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of SVC for $19,800 on May 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 35,341 shares after completing the transaction at $6.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SVC has reached a high of $11.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.30.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SVC has traded an average of 1.10M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 164.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 163.20M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SVC as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.01M with a Short Ratio of 9.63M, compared to 11.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.66% and a Short% of Float of 10.45%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SVC is 0.80, from 0.04 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 9.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.75.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.4 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.6 and -$0.72.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $439.08M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $442M to a low estimate of $436.16M. As of the current estimate, Service Properties Trust’s year-ago sales were $421.38M, an estimated increase of 4.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $413.6M, an increase of 5.00% over than the figure of $4.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $429.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $397.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.5B, up 23.80% from the average estimate.