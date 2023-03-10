There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding PG&E Corporation (PCG)

The closing price of PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) was $16.15 for the day, down -1.04% from the previous closing price of $16.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10114232 shares were traded. PCG stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of PCG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 26, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $17.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Sector Perform to Outperform on August 16, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Poppe Patricia K sold 66,700 shares for $15.87 per share. The transaction valued at 1,058,529 led to the insider holds 1,269,325 shares of the business.

PG&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PCG for $915,600,000 on Jan 09. The Former 10% owner now owns 187,743,590 shares after completing the transaction at $15.26 per share. On Dec 12, another insider, PG&E Fire Victim Trust, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 60,000,000 shares for $15.13 each. As a result, the insider received 908,100,000 and left with 247,743,590 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PG&E’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PCG has reached a high of $16.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.62.

Shares Statistics:

PCG traded an average of 14.84M shares per day over the past three months and 17.84M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.99B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.97B. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PCG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 93.4M with a Short Ratio of 75.89M, compared to 99.71M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.40% and a Short% of Float of 4.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for PCG, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 27, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 17, 1983 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $1.22, with 13 analysts recommending between $1.29 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.72B to a low estimate of $5.35B. As of the current estimate, PG&E Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.25B, an estimated increase of 5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.69B, a decrease of -1.80% less than the figure of $5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.86B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.52B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PCG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.86B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $20.64B, up 5.90% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.93B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.46B and the low estimate is $21.74B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.