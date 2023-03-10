There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

The closing price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) was $111.32 for the day, down -1.18% from the previous closing price of $112.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1683706 shares were traded. TROW stock price reached its highest trading level at $115.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.00.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TROW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.12. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on December 15, 2022, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $125.

On October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse started tracking the stock assigning a Underperform rating and target price of $70.

UBS Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $138 to $88.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi sold 11,969 shares for $114.52 per share. The transaction valued at 1,370,749 led to the insider holds 129,436 shares of the business.

McCormick Andrew C. sold 14,154 shares of TROW for $1,652,130 on Feb 10. The Vice President now owns 70,319 shares after completing the transaction at $116.73 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Thomson Andrew Justin Mackenzi, who serves as the Vice President of the company, sold 6,974 shares for $120.48 each. As a result, the insider received 840,221 and left with 129,436 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, T.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TROW has reached a high of $157.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $93.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 115.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.61.

Shares Statistics:

TROW traded an average of 1.70M shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 223.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 219.11M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for TROW as of Jan 12, 2023 were 19.06M with a Short Ratio of 19.24M, compared to 19.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.50% and a Short% of Float of 8.65%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.78, TROW has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 53.60% for TROW, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 25, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.74 and a low estimate of $1.42, while EPS last year was $2.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.3 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.75. EPS for the following year is $7.25, with 13 analysts recommending between $8.31 and $5.7.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.56B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.86B, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.52B, an increase of 0.30% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.41B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TROW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.35B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.12B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.49B, down -5.70% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.65B and the low estimate is $6.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.