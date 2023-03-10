There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Terex Corporation (TEX)

Terex Corporation (NYSE: TEX) closed the day trading at $57.60 down -2.70% from the previous closing price of $59.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 628704 shares were traded. TEX stock price reached its highest trading level at $60.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $57.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TEX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.65.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $63 from $45 previously.

On December 05, 2022, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy but kept the price unchanged to $46.

BofA Securities Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on May 13, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $41 to $38.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 8,907 shares for $60.00 per share. The transaction valued at 534,420 led to the insider holds 436,280 shares of the business.

GARRISON JOHN L JR sold 10,832 shares of TEX for $650,137 on Mar 03. The CHAIRMAN AND CEO now owns 445,187 shares after completing the transaction at $60.02 per share. On Mar 03, another insider, GEORGE AMY, who serves as the Senior V.P. Human Resources of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $60.00 each. As a result, the insider received 300,000 and left with 91,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Terex’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.87. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TEX has reached a high of $60.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 51.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.37.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TEX traded about 800.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TEX traded about 987.4k shares per day. A total of 67.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.25M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TEX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.69M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 3.76%.

Dividends & Splits

TEX’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.12 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.20%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.01%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.25. The current Payout Ratio is 12.30% for TEX, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 08, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 16, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $1.63 and low estimates of $0.97.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.2 and $4.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $4.97, with 14 analysts recommending between $5.59 and $3.68.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $1.09B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.15B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Terex Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1B, an estimated increase of 9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.18B, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.26B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.14B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TEX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.67B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.25B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.42B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.