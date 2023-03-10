There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK)

The closing price of Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) was $183.17 for the day, down -0.92% from the previous closing price of $184.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 985471 shares were traded. VRSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $187.33 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $182.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VRSK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 244.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 46.73. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 18 when Beckles Kathy Card sold 107 shares for $181.95 per share. The transaction valued at 19,469 led to the insider holds 7,462 shares of the business.

WRIGHT DAVID B sold 4,000 shares of VRSK for $731,520 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 9,710 shares after completing the transaction at $182.88 per share. On Sep 09, another insider, Vaughan Therese M, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 932 shares for $192.30 each. As a result, the insider received 179,224 and left with 13,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Verisk’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 28.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRSK has reached a high of $222.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $156.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 179.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 179.35.

Shares Statistics:

VRSK traded an average of 968.98K shares per day over the past three months and 1.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 156.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.15M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VRSK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.74M with a Short Ratio of 1.52M, compared to 1.77M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.11% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.08, VRSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.36. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.70%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.38 and a low estimate of $1.08, while EPS last year was $1.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.24, with high estimates of $1.34 and low estimates of $1.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.71 and $5.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.52. EPS for the following year is $5.58, with 17 analysts recommending between $5.96 and $5.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $635.2M to a low estimate of $609.9M. As of the current estimate, Verisk Analytics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $766M, an estimated decrease of -19.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $623.59M, a decrease of -19.60% less than the figure of -$19.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $630.38M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $614.38M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.88B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.6B and the low estimate is $2.53B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -11.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.