This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Avantor Inc. (AVTR)

In the latest session, Avantor Inc. (NYSE: AVTR) closed at $22.46 down -0.93% from its previous closing price of $22.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8990211 shares were traded. AVTR stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.34.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Avantor Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 40.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.05. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Deutsche Bank on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

On October 05, 2022, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $28.

Cowen Downgraded its Outperform to Market Perform on September 14, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $39 to $28.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 03 when Brophy Gerard sold 3,914 shares for $25.00 per share. The transaction valued at 97,850 led to the insider holds 108,715 shares of the business.

Couturier Christophe sold 2,324 shares of AVTR for $56,520 on Feb 28. The EVP, AMEA now owns 100,717 shares after completing the transaction at $24.32 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Brophy Gerard, who serves as the EVP, Biopharma Production of the company, sold 3,059 shares for $25.00 each. As a result, the insider received 76,475 and left with 112,629 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Avantor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.05. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AVTR has reached a high of $35.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.75.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AVTR has traded an average of 6.54M shares per day and 8.04M over the past ten days. A total of 674.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 656.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AVTR as of Jan 30, 2023 were 8.09M with a Short Ratio of 9.02M, compared to 8.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $1.59, with 20 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.53.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.77B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.78B to a low estimate of $1.76B. As of the current estimate, Avantor Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.95B, an estimated decrease of -9.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.88B, a decrease of -1.40% over than the figure of -$9.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.95B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.83B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AVTR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.55B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.51B, up 0.60% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.1B and the low estimate is $7.83B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.