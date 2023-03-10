This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS)

As of close of business last night, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $0.10, down -2.72% from its previous closing price of $0.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0028 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8458381 shares were traded. PBTS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.0995.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PBTS’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PBTS has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1087, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5689.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PBTS traded 16.02M shares on average per day over the past three months and 17.53M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 225.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.88M. Insiders hold about 71.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.38% stake in the company. Shares short for PBTS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 5.26M with a Short Ratio of 6.98M, compared to 9.18M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.33% and a Short% of Float of 2.52%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.