This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Textron Inc. (TXT)

In the latest session, Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) closed at $71.01 down -2.83% from its previous closing price of $73.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1652460 shares were traded. TXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $73.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $70.69.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Textron Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.50 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 31, 2021, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $95.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on June 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $49 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when DONNELLY SCOTT C sold 222,319 shares for $73.35 per share. The transaction valued at 16,307,179 led to the insider holds 683,136 shares of the business.

Connor Frank T sold 63,361 shares of TXT for $4,647,735 on Feb 21. The Executive Vice President & CFO now owns 151,455 shares after completing the transaction at $73.35 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Textron’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.31. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TXT has reached a high of $76.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $57.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 72.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 66.76.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, TXT has traded an average of 1.40M shares per day and 1.39M over the past ten days. A total of 208.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 204.14M. Insiders hold about 0.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.80% stake in the company. Shares short for TXT as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.77M with a Short Ratio of 4.72M, compared to 3.98M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.81% and a Short% of Float of 2.51%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for TXT is 0.08, from 0.08 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.11%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.15. The current Payout Ratio is 2.00% for TXT, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 31, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 26, 2007 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.96 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.17 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.76 and $4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.7. EPS for the following year is $5.18, with 3 analysts recommending between $5.41 and $4.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.89B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.92B to a low estimate of $2.86B. As of the current estimate, Textron Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.93B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.2B, an increase of 1.40% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.19B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $13.03B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.98B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.01B, up 8.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.73B and the low estimate is $13.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.