Timing, Fundamentals, and Diversification of AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) closed the day trading at $147.35 down -1.50% from the previous closing price of $149.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5350019 shares were traded. ABBV stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $146.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ABBV, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.67 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on March 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $172.

SVB Securities Upgraded its Underperform to Market Perform on February 10, 2023, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $135 to $153.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. sold 44,141 shares for $153.28 per share. The transaction valued at 6,766,103 led to the insider holds 13,837 shares of the business.

SALEKI-GERHARDT AZITA sold 36,990 shares of ABBV for $5,714,215 on Mar 01. The EVP, OPERATIONS now owns 189,849 shares after completing the transaction at $154.48 per share. On Mar 01, another insider, Reents Scott T, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of the company, sold 15,942 shares for $153.08 each. As a result, the insider received 2,440,355 and left with 809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, AbbVie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABBV has reached a high of $175.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $134.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 153.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.03.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ABBV traded about 5.70M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ABBV traded about 5.54M shares per day. A total of 1.77B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.77B. Insiders hold about 0.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ABBV as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.96M with a Short Ratio of 11.71M, compared to 13.58M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.68% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Dividends & Splits

ABBV’s forward annual dividend rate is 5.92, up from 3.66 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.09%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.39.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.98 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.54 and a low estimate of $2.48, while EPS last year was $3.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.02, with high estimates of $3.29 and low estimates of $2.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.35 and $10.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.63. EPS for the following year is $11.33, with 21 analysts recommending between $13.05 and $9.89.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $13.13B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.4B to a low estimate of $11.85B. As of the current estimate, AbbVie Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.54B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.77B, a decrease of -5.60% less than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.22B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABBV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $57.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $54.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.05B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 21 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $53.82B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $59.52B and the low estimate is $49.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.